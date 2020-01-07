Raiders Foundation offering personalized bricks for Allegiant Stadium

Artwork of what Legacy Bricks will look like.
Photo credit: Raiders Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders Foundation is giving fans a chance to secure a place in history at the new Allegiant Stadium by purchasing a personalized brick.

“The Raiders Foundation Legacy Brick Program is a chance for all fans to commemorate their support for Raiders football at Allegiant Stadium. With all proceeds directly benefiting community programs throughout Nevada, this represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to bring their passion for Raiders football to life while creating a positive impact in the lives of those in our community.”

Raiders President Marc Badain

The bricks come in two sizes: 4″ x 8″ which costs $850 and 8″ x 8″ which costs $1,000. With the larger brick, you can also receive an additional personalized brick to keep for another $500.

The Legacy Bricks are set to be installed at the front entrance of the stadium in time for the inaugural season.

