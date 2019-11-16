Raiders Foundation holds “Salute to Service Military Combine”

Breaking News
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE (KLAS) — As part of the NFL’s Salute to Service, the Raiders Foundation hosted its second annual military combine at Nellis Air Force Base for active service members, spouses and veterans. The Raiders Foundation joined with the USO Las Vegas to put on the event.

Over 200 people competed in the combine, in events such as the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, passing and catch drills. The events happened in the same area as the planned flight path for Aviation Nation this weekend.

The combine wrapped up with the Raiders Foundation presenting a $25,000 check to the USO Las Vegas.

