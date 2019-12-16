Raiders’ farewell ends with emotional 20-16 loss at the Coliseum

OAKLAND (KRON) — A bittersweet moment got a little more bitter Sunday afternoon as the Oakland Raiders fumbled away a win in their final game at the Coliseum.

After being up by as much as 13, the Raiders fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 20-16.

The Jags outscored the Raiders 14-0 in the 4th quarter.

And now — the time has come for the Silver and Black as they say farewell to Oakland and headed to Las Vegas next season.

It was an emotional day for Raider Nation, who, per usual, showed up and showed out.

Fans arrived as early as 4 a.m.

The Raiders still have two more regular-season games scheduled against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders were established in Oakland in 1960. They moved down the state in 1982 where they played in Los Angeles for 12 years before returning to Oakland in 1995.