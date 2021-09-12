Raiders fans discuss their parking plans ahead of Monday’s game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —While fans are gearing up for the game, parking seems to be on everyone’s mind once again at Allegiant Stadium.

8 News Now’s Madison Kimbro spoke to fans who have already come up with their own plans on how they are going to get to the stadium on game day.

Many fans have decided to go with season parking, a pricey but sure way of finding a spot on game day.

Several lots on and off Allegiant’s property are available as well.

If you arent one of those who has season parking, getting dropped off is probably your best bet. This way you avoid the cost of parking and the walk, making for an easier time arriving at the gates for entry.

“I’m actually from Oakland and I’m staying at the Luxor from across the street. I had the option to get parking tickets but I’m not driving from Oakland, that’s a 9-hour drive and it’s not worth it when you can take an hour flight,” Dexter Baldridge, Raiders fan said.

A reminder if you are driving to the stadium though, the Hacienda bridge will close at noon on Monday for pedestrians.