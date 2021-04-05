Raiders exhibit featured at the Discovery Children’s Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a newly designed exhibit focusing on the new Allegiant Stadium being featured at the Discovery Museum.

The exhibit, which is located in the ECO City Gallery, focuses on the team’s eco-friendly practices and careers associated with the team.

Visitors can role play as coaches, players, referees, announcers, and much more. Hands-on exhibits allow visitors to build the stadium, play a game of football, and practice being a sportscaster.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.