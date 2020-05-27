Raiders excitement builds in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is hosting a Raiders Fan Day Wednesday in celebration of becoming a “Proud Broadcast Partner” for the team’s inaugural season in its new home. KLAS-TV8 will carry more Raiders regular season football than any other station in the Las Vegas market.

The first pre-season game at Allegiant Stadium is just 92 days away.

Construction crews broke ground on the $1.8 billion stadium two-and-a-half years ago in Nov. 2017. Thousands of workers are still busy at the site preparing it for its opening in July.

Currently, crews are installing the seats and finishing the restaurants, bars, and shops that will make this one of the most fan-friendly stadiums in the world.

Just a few days ago the team announced it was going to add 20 more suites which should make it a more attractive bid for events such as the Super Bowl, the college football championship, and final four tournaments.

One unique aspect of this stadium is that it will have two fields — an artificial turf surface and a natural grass field.

The real grass is grown outside on a tray that will take around 90 minutes to move into place before games. The artificial grass is currently being installed. It will be the surface for UNLV football and other events.

The first event scheduled is a Garth Brooks concert on August 22, 2020 before the Raiders first pre-season game.