LAS VEGAS: (KLAS) – Raiders Running Back Doug Martin talks to 8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis at Raiders Training Camp in Napa, CA.

Martin is considered the top running back going into camp, but will get a serious challenge from rookie Josh Jacobs out of Alabama.

Martin averaged 4.2 yards per carry last year. By season’s end, he racked up 839 total yards and four touchdowns in just nine starts. He is 29 years old out of Boise St.