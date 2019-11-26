Raiders donate money for local families Thanksgiving dinners

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders team is making a big difference before they officially call Las Vegas home. The Raiders offensive lineman donated money to make sure families have a good meal this week.

On Monday, some of the team’s alumni and office staff were at the Smith’s distribution center to pack 500 Thanksgiving boxes. Those meals will be sent out to various charities including Three Square Food Bank and Veterans Village.

“We love to give back and be part of the community. We’re in an interesting situation coming to a new city and we really want to be involved in the community and show that we’re a partnership and we’re part of the family of Southern Nevada and we want to be a resource to people. That’s why we’re here and why it’s important to us,” said Barry Sims, Raiders Alumni.

The team isn’t alone in their efforts. Over the weekend, A Raiders booster club in the valley teamed up with the Peoples Autistm Foundation to collect turkeys, toys, and winter clothing. The drive is helping more than 30 local families.