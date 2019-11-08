Raiders defeat Chargers 26-24 in division rival showdown

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Erik Harris #25 of the Oakland Raiders reacts with teammates after intercepting a pass by Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter only to have the play overturned by a penalty at RingCentral Coliseum on November 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Raiders (5-4) defeated the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) by a final score of 26-24 in their final prime time night game at the Oakland Coliseum.

It was four quarters of intense football for these division rivals.

Oakland’s defense immediately stole the show.

Moments after an interception was called back due to a pass interference call against the Raiders, Phillip Rivers threw right into the hands of Erik Harris.

The strong safety returned the ball for 59 yards all the way to the Chargers’ 31-yard-line… the first time.

The Raiders were first to score, putting 3 on the board after a 40-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.

And when Los Angeles tried to get things rolling for them offensively, Harris and Oakland defense didn’t allow it.

Once again, Harris picked off Rivers.

This time returning all the way for a 55-yard touchdown.

After dominating the first quarter, the Chargers were able to score in the 2nd.

On 3rd and goal, Rivers found Hunter Henry for a TD, making it a 3-point game with a little over eight minutes in the first half.

Fast-forward to another Chargers’ 3rd and goal, Harris picked up his third interception of the game before being called back due to offsides.

The Chargers were able to immediately take advantage of the second chance, as Melvin Gordon ran it in for 6, giving Los Angeles its first lead of the night, 14-10.

A Raiders touchdown put the Silver and Black back on top 17-14 going into halftime.

The score remained 17-20 throughout the 3rd quarter and most of the 4th.

That was until Rivers found Austin Ekeler who ran it in for a Chargers TD.

With a little over a minute to play, Josh Jacobs managed to find a gap and run it in for a Raiders touchdown.

But a missed field goal by Carlson put Oakland up only by 2, meaning Los Angeles just needed a field goal to win the game.

On 4th and 10 with 27 seconds left in the game in a loud Oakland Coliseum, Raiders’ defense put the pressure on Rivers, who threw yet another interception to seal the deal.

The Raiders advance to 5-4 and will play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 7.