LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy are teaming up for a free Health Nation event Saturday (July 9) that will offer health and dental screenings and activities for children.

The health clinic at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., also will feature skills camps run by the Raiders, free food, bounce houses, face painting and raffle giveaways.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.