LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – As the halfway point of the NFL season approaches, the betting volume at the sportsbook windows are picking up.

The contenders and pretenders for Super Bowl LV are starting to reveal themselves on the gridiron. The Raiders will be in Cleveland playing the surprising Browns in what could be a high scoring game Sunday morning. A road victory could be a turning point for Jon Gruden’s team.

8 News Now Ron Futrell sports anchor has the story.