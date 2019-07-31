Raiders Brandon Marshall Talks About Life With New Team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders new linebacker Brandon Marshall talks to KLAS Sports Director Chris Maathuis at Raiders Training Camp in Napa, CA.

Marshall will be entering his 8th season in the NFL out of Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas. He spent the last 7 years with the Denver Broncos after being drafted in the fifth-round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012.

Marshall signed a one-year contract with the Raiders, so he will play this season in Oakland, but he hopes to be with the team when they begin play in Las Vegas in 2020. Marshall played his college ball at the University of Nevada.

This interview is the unedited version.