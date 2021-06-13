Raiders booster club raises money for family of wrong-way crash victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, the community came together for the family of a father and son killed in a wrong-way crash.

Our team has been covering this story since it happened in late May, near the US 95 and Rancho.

It has been a little over two weeks since the Robledo’s lost two beloved members of their family.

They tell 8 News Now they are heartbroken, but so grateful for the support they have received so far.

That support continued Sunday, with a community car wash hosted by the “Los Villanos Booster Club.”

RIGHT NOW: The #LasVegas community is gathering to support the family of a father and son that were killed in a wrong-way crash on US 95 a few weeks ago.



The Los Villanos Booster Club is hosting a car wash at Sahara and Lamb til 1. All donations will go to the family. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/FlwvxX4lRs — Kate Houston (@katehouston_tv) June 13, 2021

The president of the club tells 8 News Now they wanted to help because this tragedy could have happened to anybody.

Around a dozen people came out to scrub down some cars and take donations.

Those will go directly to the families of Porfirio and Rodolfo Robledo.

Eloisa Aguilera, the mother and wife of the victims, say fundraisers like this are very helpful as they try to move forward.

“It means a lot. I received a lot of support from everybody,” said Aguilera. “I’m thankful, we’re still very worried and in shock. It’s hard to think about our next steps and what we have to do.”

Los Villanos Booster Club hopes to raise over $1,000 for the family. This will help cover funeral expenses.

The booster club is also collecting donations through Zelle.

To donate to the family through Zelle, text (702) 759-2400.

For a link to the family’s GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.