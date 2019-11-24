Raiders booster club hosts Thanksgiving food, clothing drive for families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders fans came together Sunday to support the team during their game, as well as to uplift the community. Super fans from four different states made their way to Las Vegas to root for their favorite team and help the Raiders’ booster club, Los Villanos, spread some holiday cheer.

Los Villanos teamed up with Peoples Autism Foundation to collect turkeys, toys and winter clothing on Sunday in the parking lot at Chanclas Cantina, where the club meets for every Raiders game.

Los Villanos collected turkeys at the community event on Sunday. They will continue to collect donations the rest of the November.

Tony Curiel, president of Los Villanos, says the club has grown immensely since when they first started earlier this year.

“I’m proud. When I first started this club, we were ten members. Now we’re like 90, and everyone likes what we are doing. It makes me feel good,” Curiel said.

Families who were there to receive the donations were very grateful and appreciative for the drive.

“It’s something that should be done more often, to come together and help each other and just be good neighbors,” one Las Vegas family said.

Car clubs from around the valley also joined in on the efforts. The food donations will benefit more than 30 families in the Las Vegas area.

If you are interested in donating, they will be collecting new or gently used warm clothing items for the homeless community, as well as toys on every game day at Chanclas Cantina. Those Raiders game dates are Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

The deadline to drop off coats, scarves, blankets and other warm items will be Nov. 30, while the deadline for Toys for Tots donations will be Dec. 20.

Peoples Autism Foundation is also holding a toy drive and customer bike show on Dec. 14 at Sunset Park, area G from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is open to the public.