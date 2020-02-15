Live Now
Raiders are prepared to make Tom Brady an offer, says sports journalist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a long-time sports journalist and the father of NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, reports that the Raiders are ready to offer Brady $60 million over two years.

Fitzgerald Sr. tweeted about it on Friday.

This comes about two weeks after it was reported by ESPN that the Raiders were looking to pursue Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady if he becomes a free agent.

While there has been much speculation surrounded by Tom Brady and the Raiders, nothing is confirmed at this time.

The 42-year-old quarterback visited Las Vegas in January for UFC 246 and was pictured with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The free-agent signing period begins March 18.

