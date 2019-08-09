Raiders Antonio Brown; issues from head to toe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown now says he does not want to wear the helmet mandated by the NFL, but instead wants to wear the helmet he used in the past. Brown says the new helmet restricts his view.

Jon Tritch and Ron Futrell of 8 News Now talk about the Brown helmet ‘issue’ and discuss the problems with his feet. Brown has burns on both feet after spending time in a cryotherapy chamber.

Brown is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but reports are, he has threatened to sit out this season if he cannot wear his preferred helmet.

Stay tuned. 8 News Now has the Brown issue covered, from head to toe.