Raiders announce name partnership for new training facility in Henderson, 250 new jobs anticipated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare announced their Naming Rights Partnership for the Raiders Performance Center and Corporate Headquarters, which is under construction in Henderson and set to open in Summer of 2020.

In a rendering released via the team’s Twitter account highlighted the name of the future facility that will be known as the “Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.”

Raiders and @Intermountain Healthcare join in health partnership: https://t.co/G6gWNq1nYQ pic.twitter.com/S0CzpLavP9 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 4, 2019

Intermountain Healthcare also announced Tuesday that they will become the official healthcare partners for the Raiders as well as a founding partner of Allegiant Stadium.

Local government is anticipating 250 permanent jobs to be created to run the Silver and Black football team’s operations; it’s expected that many Raiders players, coaches and staff will move near the new facility in Henderson.

“We are thrilled to be a partner with the Raiders as we focus on community health,” said Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO.

The Raiders Performance Center will include a three-story, 135,000-square-foot office area, along with a 150,000-square-foot field house that will have a one-and-a-half indoor football fields. The facility will also build three outdoor football fields and a 50,000-square-foot performance center.

“We are pleased to welcome Intermountain Healthcare as the naming rights partner for our new, state of the art performance center,” said Raiders President Marc Badain.

Both organizations say they plan to focus on improving community engagement and provide better health outcomes.

In Nevada, Healthcare Partners is an Intermountain Healthcare company.