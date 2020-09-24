Raiders and Levy launch ‘Silver & Black Hospitality’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, and Levy officially launched Thursday Silver & Black Hospitality as the stadium’s own food, beverage, and events brand delivering on that promise.

“The Raiders are proud to launch Silver & Black Hospitality with our partner Levy, bringing some of the top restaurants in Las Vegas together at Allegiant Stadium,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “Visitors and fans will be able to choose from an assortment of signature food and beverage options that will compliment an unrivaled in-stadium experience.”

Silver & Black Hospitality is the brainchild of a team of culinarians, beverage experts, and restaurant and hospitality professionals designed to create signature experiences for all guests – from families and diehards to international travelers and high-rollers – within the state-of-the-art stadium. It is powered by the creative and operational expertise of Levy.

“Allegiant Stadium is truly one of the modern marvels of sports and entertainment, and every aspect of the stadium speaks to being best-in-class,” said Andy Lansing, President and CEO of Levy. “Silver & Black Hospitality is what delivers the ‘wow’ factor inside the walls and ties together what makes Vegas the hospitality capital of the world. From The Strip’s famed shine and the representation of the close-knit local community, to the traditions that made the Raiders one of the defining brands in sports, Silver & Black Hospitality wraps it all together and brings it to life.”

As guests are able to visit Allegiant Stadium, they’ll savor a wide range of food and beverage experiences created by Silver & Black Hospitality. Below is a sneak peek at the evolving experience, with more to come before the first public events at Allegiant Stadium:

A collection of Las Vegas’ favorite restaurants serve fans at outposts located across the concourse and clubs. The initial deck includes glammed-up burgers (Holsteins), burgers with a Japanese twist (FukuBurger), down home BBQ (Rollin Smoke), traditional Italian (Ferraro’s), elevated sandwiches (Capriotti’s), and pizza by the slice from an award-winning pizza maker (Pizza Rock by Tony Gemignani) and a legendary entertainer (Evel Pie). But that’s not all: The full list of restaurants at Allegiant Stadium will continue to evolve.

Signature cocktails created by Allegiant Stadium’s resident master mixologist, Tony Abou-Ganim, will be available across the stadium.

Designs and menus for concourse dining destinations were created by Silver & Black Hospitality to blend The Strip, Vegas local favorites, and Raiders tailgate tradition. Destinations include loaded hot dogs (Neon Eats), Raiders tailgate fare (Tastes of the Nation), square slices (P2 Pizza), signature cocktails (Area 41), and beer, wine, and cocktails (The 1960), among others.

Several initiatives deliver value for all fans, including the House Deals menu, offering six of the top-selling game day menu items for $3.

Don’t forget, Allegiant is a cashless stadium.