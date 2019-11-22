Raiders alumni surprise local school custodian with trip of a lifetime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders celebrated one of the unsung heroes in our schools when team alumni surprised a custodian with a free trip to the beaches of Hawaii.

Mr. Kenneth Boyd is the head custodian at Jerome Mack Middle School. Those who know him say he always goes above and beyond, working more hours than he has to.

“We’re here for the kids, and you know, we just try to make the kids happy,” said Boyd.

Raiders alumni chose him as an honoree for American Education Week. Boyd thought it was a prank at first but soon found out that wasn’t the case.

“You see this happening to people, but you don’t think it’ll happen to you,” he said.

Former Raiders player Keith Moody knows what it’s like, working as a school principal himself for some time.

“It’s important that the people who are working hard behind the scenes get recognized,” Moody said. “They don’t always get the recognition.”

Surprised with a vacation for 4 to HAWAII. Raiders alumni honor Kenneth Boyd, Head Custodian at Jerome Mack Middle School, for his dedication. @8NewsNow @ClarkCountySch #8NN pic.twitter.com/gxr50wY5rk — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 22, 2019

Mr. Boyd says he absolutely loves what he does, and that’s why he’s been with CCSD for 27 years.

School principal Roxanne James says any principal should be lucky as she is to have him on their team.

“Kenny is the role model that my kids need to see every day,” she said. “Kenny’s a role model not only to the kids, but also the other workers.”

Boyd’s wife, who works for the district, is also parking her bags for Hawaii.