Alternate COVID-19 vaccination screenings underway ahead of Monday’s Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re just a few days away from the Raider’s regular-season opener at the Allegiant Stadium.

To get into the game though you have to have your COVID-19 vaccine, so the team is making sure everything runs smoothly.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow, fans can come to the stadium’s Lot B to ensure access to Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The whole point of these alternate screenings is for fans to avoid long wait times and delays ahead of Monday night’s game.

Fans are required to use the Clear Health Aass to upload their vaccination info. These lines are for those fans unable to use the app whether that be due to being partially vaccinated or if a fan has a vaccine that isn’t supported by the app or is an out-of-state visitor.

Also, if a fan has a digital vaccine card that is unable to be uploaded and or if a fan is bringing a vaccinated or partially vaccinated 12 to 13-year-old guest.

Fans 8 News Now spoke to in line today were all for the experience and just happy to be going to the first home game of the season.

“It’s so easy and so many people are sick and dying and all you got to do is get the shot and I know it’s freedom of choice but I am glad they have stepped up and are doing that,” Orlando Montoya, Raiders fan said.

“Especially in vegas getting vaccinated is super important. I’m just expecting vegas to do it right and everyone to go crazy since it’s the first game of the season,” Kaylee Mott, Raiders fan said.

On Monday, vaccinations will be offered for fans on the spot ahead of the game.

Those 11 years old or younger will be the only people allowed entry into the game without vaccination requirements.

Monday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens kicks off at 5 p.m.