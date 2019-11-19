Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium boasts nearly $2 billion price tag

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Things are coming along nicely over at Allegiant Stadium, but the price tag has gone up to nearly $2 billion.

There are around 260 days before they cut the ribbon on the grand palace, with 70 percent of it complete.

Those in charge of the project are spending $17 million a week to keep it on schedule and on budget. There are nearly 2,000 workers on site, and so far, they’ve pumped $3 million man hours into the facility.

The Raiders parking issues also seem to be behind them. They’ve purchased or leased more than enough land to supply parking and tailgating to all their fans.

As for the team, the Raiders have won three in a row, beating the lowly and winless Bengals by seven yesterday. The squad’s rookies had another awesome game, with Maxx Crosby racking up four sacks. Additional rookie shout outs go to Foster Moreau, who had a touchdown, and Josh Jacobs, the running back who had over 100 yards rushing.

Thanks to these contributions and others, the Raiders are now in discussion for a postseason wildcard berth with their six-win record and six games left to play.