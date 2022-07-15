Richie Incognito, right, and Raiders owner Mark Davis at the team’s headquarters in Henderson on Friday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Richie Incognito ended his 15-year NFL career on Friday, announcing his retirement at the headquarters of the Raiders in Henderson.

Incognito, a guard who was selected to four Pro Bowls, played his final three seasons with the Raiders and wrote about his career in a piece on the team’s website.

He thanked his parents and wrote that he’s “excited for the wide-open ventures ahead of me. Take a vacation when I want. Go back to school to get my MBA. Spend more time with my family and friends.”

Incognito’s behavior often got him in trouble. He was fined several times for his play, and the Miami Dolphins suspended him in 2013 in a bullying scandal.

In addition to playing with the Raiders and Dolphins, Incognito had two stints with the Buffalo Bills and also suited up for the St. Louis Rams.