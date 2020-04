LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – ‘Raider Nation’ spans the globe and even in their new home of the Las Vegas valley.

Many in southern Nevada don’t know that several former Raiders live in the valley and proudly wore the ‘Silver and Black.’ One former speed receiver Dick Dorsey, who played when the team was only two years old, recalls Raider stories and a memorable phone call with late owner Al Davis.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathius has the story.