Raider Nation revels in ‘Monday Night Miracle’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s only one game in a long season, but Monday night’s come-from-behind, overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in front of 61,000 screaming fans at Allegiant Stadium has Raider Nation buzzing the next day.

Some have dubbed it the “Monday Night Miracle,” because, thanks to an on-field review and a series of mishaps, the Raiders essentially had to win the game twice during the overtime period.

Players, coaches, and fans of both teams thought the Raiders won on the first drive in the extra period. It appeared Bryan Edwards fought through a tackle and dove into the endzone for the game-winning touchdown.

But the officials determined Eswards’ knee was down before the football crossed the goal line. Two plays later, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw a ball that went through the hands of his receiver, bounced off the helmet of one Baltimore defender before falling into the hands of another for an interception.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach motions towards his players before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

But the Ravens’ dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson would fumble the ball away on his ensuing possession, setting up a touchdown drive Raiders fans will be talking about for a long, long time.

Head coach Jon Gruden was fired up after the 33-27 Raider win.

“I think this stadium the people that were here… will go home thinking they had a pretty good time,” Gruden said. “I think it was a great scene, a lot of black, noise a lot of devoted committed fans that I just love and cherish.”

Next week the Raiders travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers who also started the season with a come-from-behind win. The next home game is Sept. 26th against the Dolphins.