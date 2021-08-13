Raider fans advised to arrive 3 hours early to Saturday’s pre-season game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium will open Saturday for pre-season football action when the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks. For the first time, Raider Nation will be inside the stadium.

The Raiders website is recommending that fans arrive at the stadium at least three hours before kickoff. There have been traffic and parking issues at previous events at the stadium and people reporting it took hours to get inside and the parking situation was a nightmare.

County Commissioner Michael Naft says he has learned a lot since the Garth Brooks’ concert which first illustrated the problem.

“Lessons were learned from a traffic congestion perspective. We moved the rideshare lot to the other side of the stadium, added signage. We improved the water stations along the Hacienda Bridge and on the other side of the stadium, we added misters and shade structures for staff,” he said.

Although Clark County identified a series of issues and worked with the stadium to fix them before the Gold Cup soccer match on Aug. 1, fans still had issues getting to the stadium.

Naft said it will be a season-long learning experience as they go. He encourages fans to plan ahead.

The stadium is working on traffic control, signage, and how they’re communicating with fans as they evaluate what works with each event.

Assistant Metro Sheriff Andrew Walsh said it takes some practice to work out the best way to handle events that have 60,000 people.

“It’ll get better. It’s one of those things where we’re not going to be satisfied until it’s 100% perfect and safe. That’s the key thing, keeping the flow of traffic and pedestrian traffic in and out of the stadium safe.”

Another option would be to take the RTC Duece. It will pick riders up at various stops along the Las Vegas Strip. The closest stop is the Hacienda Bridge at Mandalay Bay which will be open for pedestrians to safely walk across from the Las Vegas Strip. You can purchase a day pass for $8 on the RTC app.

There are other options for getting to the stadium and parking. Also rules on what you can bring into the stadium. Also, facial masks are required to be worn indoors.