Rafael Rivera vaccination site finding success reaching Latino community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Minority communities like Latinos have been a big challenge in terms of vaccinations, according to health officials.

One local site is breaking that barrier and has managed to keep the vaccination line flowing.

According to the director for the Immigrant Home Foundation, it’s all about trust. They are spreading the word about the vaccine in underserved communities.

And now, their biggest problem: not having enough vaccine.

The line for vaccinations has been like this all day long at the @IHFLasVegas vaccination site at the Rafael Rivera CC. Eligibility includes ages 65+, healthcare workers, educators, child care providers & family care takers. We’ll be here Sun & Mon 9-4! #ImmigrantHomeFoundation pic.twitter.com/t1wD6LpC7N — Ruben J. Kihuen (@RubenKihuen) March 6, 2021

The line outside the Rafael Rivera Community Center off Stewart near Eastern today showed that people are turning out to get shots.

The organization has partnered with Walmart and Pfizer to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the community. At this site, people who are 65 years or older, health care workers, educators and staff of licensed family care providers are eligible to get vaccinated.

Each person, according to organizers, receives the vaccine without an appointment, insurance, proof of immigration status or cost.

“Yesterday, on Sunday, we did 402 vaccines,” said Ruben Kihuen, director of External Affairs for the Immigrant Home Foundation. “The day before, we did 300. And consistently for the past two weeks we have been doing about 200 per day.”

Currently, only first doses of the Pfizer vaccine is being administered at the site, and folks are set up with their second shot, as well.

There are many vaccination sites around the county where you can go get your shot. Some are busier than others. Find more information here.