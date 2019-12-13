Radisson Hotels looking to leave mark on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The major hotel chain “Radisson” is looking to make a name for itself on the Las Vegas Strip. Treasure Island is now the chain’s first hotel to be affiliated with their brand.

The hotel is known for its pirate theme and now it is changing things up, joining the Radisson hotel brand. Anthony Kurtis from lasvegasadvisor.com knows the Strip well. He says Radisson can change who stays at the hotel

“This is good for Radisson. Radisson has been trying to do this for 20 years,” Kurtis said. “Dealing with Radisson and forming a partnership there opens a gigantic market for them.”

Steve Wynn first opened Treasure Island in 1993. After selling to MGM, it was sold to Phil Ruffin in 2009, who still owns it to this day. More recently, the hotel went through some branding changes becoming known as “TI.”

Don Voss is the vice president of marketing at Treasure Island. he says this new partnership will bring business to the hotel and city.

“We are the only hotel in the state of Nevada with a Radisson affiliation,” Voss said. “That is the key for us we are going to access over 10 million different customers, a lot of which may be coming to Vegas already but now they can come and earn points at Treasure Island.”

Right now, Radisson rewards members can redeem points at TI, but starting in April guests can earn points. New signs are already up bearing the Radisson name.

“They are going to want to capitalize on this as well, to make the most of it whatever you see tired or in need of an upgrade I think you will see it happening now,” Kurtis said.

As far as changes, Voss says room renovations will continue. So far 60% of them are done, and they expect all room renovations to be complete come August.