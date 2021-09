LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas is celebrating a special piece of art that turned three years old on Monday.

The art piece is called ‘Radial Symmetry’ and it is located near Main Street and Commerce Street split in downtown Las Vegas.

The special art installation has 128-stainless steel blades and took six months to build.

It was created by local artist Luis Varela-Rico and is one of dozens of public art pieces in Las Vegas.