Race discrimination lawsuit filed against Red Rock Country Club

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After settling a race discrimination complaint involving a former employee and her two biracial, Red Rock Country Club is now facing a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed today by attorney F. Travis Buchanan alleges that tennis instructor Carmel Hill was treated differently than other employees with similar jobs “because of her and her bi-racial children’s race and ethnicity.”

The I-Team interviewed Hill in August after the complaint was settled with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission. Hill was an instructor at Red Rock from May 2015 to Sept. 30, 2016, when she was fired.

After a more than two-year investigation, the commission backed up the mother’s claims finding there was racial discrimination.

The lawsuit states a wealthy and longtime country club member who is white was overheard asking, “Whose black kids are these?” The member then complained to management.

Five days later, Hill was fired and after she filed the complaint, she was banned from the property. The lawsuit filed today cites that action as “retaliatory.”

That followed a dispute over whether Hill could bring her daughters, Jessy Wolfe and Bella Wolfe to the country club’s daycare, called “Tot Shop.” Club policy was that the center was for members only, but at least two other employees had been given access to the daycare, according to the lawsuit.

“I want them to know that they’re beautiful, and that they’re strong and smart, and if people were to treat them like this, they can stand up and say that’s not right,” Hill said.

The lawsuit contains specific references to Red Rock general manager Thom Blinkinsop’s actions and language he used. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial.