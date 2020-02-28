R.U.N by Cirque du Soleil to close next month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the end of the road for one Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. In a press release, the entertainment group announced “R.U.N” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino will permanently close on March 8.

Eric Grilly — Senior Vice President of the Resident Show Division — cited failure to find an audience that could support the show as the reason behind the closure.

“After carefully considering multiple creative options to enhance the production, we determined the time and resources necessary to implement those changes proved to be too big to overcome,” Grilly said in a statement.

Guests with tickets for shows past March 8 will be refunded. For more information regarding refunds, contact customer service at lasvegas.customerservice@cirquedusoleil.com or by calling (702) 352-0143.

With the closing of “R.U.N,” that leaves six Cirque shows across Las Vegas. You can find more show information by clicking HERE.