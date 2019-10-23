R.U.N., a new Cirque du Soleil show, opens at Luxor Hotel and Casio

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 18: The Luxor Hotel & Casino, located at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, is viewed on March 18, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hit hard by a four-year economic downturn compounded by a housing crisis, Las Vegas tourist venues appear to making a comeback. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a new Cirque show on the Las Vegas Strip. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the first look at R.U.N produced by Cirque du Soleil was presented inside the R.U.N Theater at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

The event offered exclusive details about the creation of the world-renowned entertainment company’s first live-action thriller, including interviews with the artistic team and two chapters from the brand-new show.

The tour began with guests viewing the R.U.N inspired murals located in the connector hallway leading to Excalibur, created by Montreal street artist Fluke and his team from ASHOP Productions, who specialize in large-scale urban art.