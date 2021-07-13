R&R contract renewed in $500M, 4-year deal; Grey joins LVCVA image team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Advertising agency R&R Partners will continue as a driving force in the image Las Vegas presents, along with Grey — a Fifth Avenue creative agency with big-name corporate clients.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) approved contracts on Tuesday for R&R and Grey in the continuing effort to build the city’s famous brand.

R&R received a four-year contract with an optional two-year extension. The deal is worth $500 million.

Grey comes onto the scene with a two-year deal worth $160 million to handle social branding. Grey will market and sell the destination worldwide.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the LVCVA to position Las Vegas as the premiere destination for global travel,” said Billy Vassiliadis, chief executive officer of R&R Partners.

R&R has worked with the LVCVA since 1974, bringing campaigns including “What Happens Here, Stays Here” into the public eye and carefully guiding new marketing around a constantly changing tourism market.

“Together, we have marketed Las Vegas to the world through many evolutions and navigated multiple crises that deeply affected our tourism-based economy,” Vassiliadis said. “Las Vegas is now entering one of its most exciting chapters, with world-class sports and entertainment offerings and expanded state-of-the-art convention facilities. We look forward to partnering with Grey to showcase all that Las Vegas has to offer and contributing to the destination’s continued success.”

Grey is a new part of the picture, but brings its proven success for customers like Google and Amazon. It has become a power player in social marketing.