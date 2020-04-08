Quillin offering free social media consulting to help small businesses stay social during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Quillin Advertising is helping businesses stay social in an isolated world. To assist in keeping customers or clients informed while maintaining high levels of engagement during COVID-19 physical business closures, Quillin Advertising, Public Relations & Social Media is offering social media consulting to all local businesses at no cost for 30 days.

“As a small family-owned agency that’s been in Southern Nevada for 40 years, we want to do our part to help the community,” said Tim Quillin, President of Quillin Advertising.

“Now more than ever, brands need to stay top of mind and our team of professionals will work towards fulfilling your company’s goals,” added Quillin.

Quillin has worked with hundreds of clients across a wide range of industries including: automotive, hospitality, food & beverage, e-commerce, banking, healthcare, nonprofits, among others.

To schedule an appointment and discuss social media strategy for your business, please email Sharry Quillin at squillin@quillinlv.com or call (702) 256-5511.