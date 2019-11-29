Quiet Thanksgiving for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There weren’t many Thanksgiving dinners that got out of control in the Las Vegas valley. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reports no major fires took place in the city for the holiday.

In total, there were 10 fire responses, the least in Las Vegas in the last five years. That included four oven fires which did not result in any damage or injuries.

The was were several rescue calls throughout the day, but the main focus was crashes across the valley, including the fatal crash at US 95 and Lake Mead.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials call this one of the calmest Thanksgivings in the past 20 years.