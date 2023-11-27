LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – How do you know you are getting the best price for Cyber Monday deals?

8 News Now looked into the many free tools you can use to help get the biggest bang for your buck.

Savings expert Andrea Woroch said you can save time and money by prepping your browser with free savings tools, to help hunt down price comparisons, download the Price Bling browser extension.

It will offer instant price comparison. For example, if you’re eyeing a deal at Best Buy, they may show you another retailer for less, and it might be a site you wouldn’t have thought to check.

Sidekick from Coupon Cabin helps stack coupons.

You can apply the coupon with the biggest discount to your order, and activate cash back.

Use price history tools to determine whether that price is the lowest it’s going to be.

“Google Shopping provides historical pricing data for most online retailers, this could be helpful to determine if that Cyber Monday deal is in fact the best and lowest selling price,” Woroch said.

She recommends shoppers link their email to free rewards apps like Fetch. Which will give you points for all your online purchases and tally up amounts that you can use to redeem for free gift cards to hand out as presents.

Woroch said additional sales are coming up on Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, and Green Monday, the second Monday of December.