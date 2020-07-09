Quick tips for educating your child at home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A survey done by “E-Marketer” found many parents are struggling with educating their children from home for many reasons. 31 percent say their biggest concern is trying to work from home, while also taking care of their kids.

Another challenge is managing your child’s learning from home. Some other concerns were financial strain, health concerns, and dealing with anxiety.

Keeping your child engaged from home can be frustrating. Johns Hopkins School of Education has some great tips and there are wonderful volunteers to assist, in our community.

You need to have an understanding of what your teacher expects for distance learning and provide the teacher feedback on how it’s working for you.

It’s important to have a schedule and stick to it, so your child gets familiar with the process, and expectations.

Limit distractions by having a designated study area, and encourage movement throughout the day. Go outside for a walk or a bike ride, just so you and your child can get some fresh air.

When you tackle the home distance learning, make sure that if you or your child get frustrated, take a break, or switch topics. Some activities are easier to move through than others.

If you need extra help, there are tutors available from Touro Medical Center.

Second-year med student Cassandra McDiarmid helped start an online free tutoring program to give back to the community.

“It’s exciting to see that a lot of parents are reaching out to have tutoring services for their students,” McDiarmid said. “Over the summer, they are not in school but they can still keep up.”

Known as “Med Ready,” there is free tutoring for K-12, as well as higher education tutoring. These free services will continue through the fall.