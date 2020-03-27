Questions surround final months of school year for CCSD seniors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Graduation ceremonies at CCSD schools are still scheduled, but many seniors question if they’ll still happen after UNLV and other schools postpone spring commencement.

Stepping back on campus was a surreal moment for Coronado High School senior, Savannah Gardner.

“There’s no one here,” said Gardner. “Because normally it’s a Thursday lunchtime, and this would be full, completely full, there’d be nowhere to park.”

Instead, Gardner parks at home to continue her studies online, making different memories from a typical senior year.

“There’s so much pressure behind the activities that you’re supposed to do as a senior that we’re not getting to do,” Gardner said.

CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara briefly talked about school functions at Monday’s board of trustees meeting,

“There have been different discussions but we’re not working on it, we’re deliberating and seeing, waiting by April 16 what happens,” Jara said.

Students are also wondering about graduation. The CCSD website says commencements are still scheduled, but some worry about not having enough credits to earn a diploma, since distance learning classwork is not graded.

“So, now with not knowing when, what’s happening, how I’m getting those credits if they’re using last quarters grades?” asked Las Vegas Academy Senior Arius Faafiu.

Dr. Jara says roughly 7,000 CCSD seniors are credit deficient. The board of trustees stresses the class of 2020 is a focus right now.

“Those kids they don’t have time to make this couple months up later next year,” said board president Lola Brooks.

CCSD is continuing to work with the Nevada Department of Education to determine options for students to earn credit during this time.