Questions remain after 4-year-old dies in North Las Vegas house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are still more questions than answers regarding a deadly fire in North Las Vegas. That fire took the life of a 4-year-old boy.

The fire happened Tuesday night on Webster Circle near Cheyenne and Civic Center.

Neighbors tell 8 News Now they did not see any adults around when the fire broke out. Neighbors could hear screaming when the fire broke out after 6 p.m.

The people next door ran out of their house calling 911. They noticed the 8-year-old girl outside the home yelling and tried to help the boy, who was still inside.

Adrian Castello lives a few doors down. He says the family is fairly new to the neighborhood.

“They haven’t lived there very long; it was a rental to tell you the truth. I don’t know which ones were the parents and which ones weren’t,” said neighbor Adrian Castello. “The children that were left alone, it is unbelievable, just could not believe they would do that.”

The boy, who has not been identified yet, was taken to UMC, where he was pronounced dead. The girl is said to be doing okay.

The landlord, who did not want to be interviewed, said the tenant was at the grocery store when the fire broke out, but that they were only gone for 20 minutes. She told us she has been in contact with the tenant, who was upset by the incident. The landlord still has questions about what happened, as well.

8 News Now has reached out to the North Las Vegas Fire Department to ask if the children were indeed left alone. We also asked about the cause of the fire.

We are still awaiting a response.