Questions remain after 21-month-old’s death, police discuss procedures if child is locked in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many still have questions after 21-month-old Sayah Deal was found dead inside a car earlier this week. 8 News Now reached out police to clarify set procedures in similar situations.

Sayah’s father, 27-year-old Sidney Deal, was charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm after an arrest report cited he refused officer requests to break the car’s window and get the little girl out.

“I just want to know why her dad wouldn’t be a regular dad,” Sayah’s mother, Mariah Coleman told 8 News Now. “And bust the windows out.”

Mariah Coleman and daughter Sayah Deal

“The cop got out to assist him with the car,” Sidney’s mother, Artavia Wilson conversely explained. “And then he said when the air was on it was like ‘oh okay’ and someone was coming. A locksmith was coming.”

However, some questions remain, as an arrest report states officers waited “several minutes” to break a window, following the father’s wishes.

LVMPD told 8 News Now the department does not have a specific policy when it comes to an officer responding to a child or animal locked in a car.

Action is reportedly based on the situation and what the officer on scene sees and subsequently decides.

8 News Now also asked what a citizen is permitted to do if he or she sees a child locked in a car, in potential danger.

Again, officers said this is determined on a case by case basis. If a window is broken or other damage is done, an investigation will be conducted to determine if the action was necessary.

“It was not that he cared more about the car,” Wilson added about her son. “He thought his daughter was in air.”

The arrest report adds that the suspect told police “the vehicle’s AC was on.”

However, an investigation showed Sayah was stuck in the heat for at least an hour, which took this case from tragic to criminal.

“I’m numb, ‘I’m hurt, I’m disappointed,” Coleman concluded regarding her daughter’s death.

Sidney Deal Mugshot

Sidney Deal was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but refused due to medical reasons. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 8.

A judge set bail at $20,000 and stated if bail is posted, Deal could be held on house arrest.