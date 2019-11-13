Questions loom about future of vacant southwest Las Vegas shopping complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you drive around Las Vegas, you’ll see some empty shopping complexes, including one that’s been barren for more than a decade at Rainbow and Spring Mountain. The complex remains an eyesore.

The old Rainbow Dunes Centre is characterized by worn-down walls, faded signs and boarded up buildings. Right across the street from the empty storefronts is an area bustling with shops and restaurants, many of which want to see a change.

Managers at Paina Cafe said developing the complex will help sales soar.

“It’s just great for the community, having just an open area with thriving businesses. It invites people into it; they feel more welcomed to the area,” said cafe co-general manager Jaren Awong.

Nearby bar Chasers Pub is just praying for some kind of progress.

“We’d love to see something go in over there. Something go in or just get it cleaned up and get it taken down, just so we’re not part of an abandoned neighborhood,” said bartender Wes Myers.

So, what’s the future of the property? There’s good news. Real estate expert and MDL Group senior advisor Hillary Steinberg says she’s seeing multiple offers on similar vacant properties, and she’s hearing potential plans for this specific spot.

“It’s to become part of Korean Town, just to keep Korea Town going up Spring Mountain. It’s a property that’s ripe for development,” Steinberg said.

For now, the waiting game continues. 8 News Now has reached out to the company that owns the Rainbow and Spring Mountain Center to see if anything is in the works. We have not heard back yet.