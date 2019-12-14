Questions linger after homeowner kills 17-year-old

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Questions remain after a man shot and killed a 17-year-old in Henderson early Thursday morning. 44-year-old Edward Croaker was arrested after police say he murdered the teen who was armed behind his property.

Elizabeth Norwood is curious about the murder that happened in her neighborhood Thursday.

“I don’t think it needed to go to that extreme,” Norwood said. “Now he is in jail, and the poor kid is dead.”

Police say two teens were found in a parking lot when they arrived; one was dead from gunshot wounds.

According to a press release, Croaker told police people were firing towards his home on Meadow Bluff, which is on the other side of the wall from the parking lot. Police say the teens were armed, one of the guns was stolen.

Croaker was not shot. Since the shooting, he has been arrested and is now facing murder charges.

Legal expert Juan Sclafani says two laws come to mind with this case.

“The Stand your Ground doctrine would be more likely to be the defense he would use,” Sclafani said. “The Castle Doctrine states if someone tries to come into your house and you feel you are in danger you do not have to retreat, and you can use force. The stand your ground doctrine says if you are in fear of imminent harm or bodily harm you can also use deadly force.”

He says homeowners should know their rights.

“The most important thing is to know what your property encompasses,” Sclafani said. “The backyard is kind of dubious, if someone is coming into your backyard and you shoot them you could probably get into a bit of trouble there.”