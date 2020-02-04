Questions arise about upcoming Nevada caucus after Iowa caucus issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Iowa caucus results are still unknown, and state leaders say there are inconsistencies with the app reporting the results. Those issues are raising questions about Nevada’s caucus, which is less than three weeks away.

This will be the first that the state party will use an app for the caucus. After Iowa’s fallout, cyber security experts are warning that these systems should not be used.

The Democratic party said they wanted to make the process more efficient, so they developed an app to help during early voting and on caucus day.

The app is downloaded onto party-purchased tablets, and they’ll be stationed at voting sites. That app then adds up all the votes itself and reports the results from each precinct.

8 News Now spoke with the state party’s caucus director two weeks ago about it.

“Since we moved on from the virtual caucus, we’ve really invested all of our resources, all of our time and planning around the caucus and the security aspects of this election process to making this secure,” said Shelby Wiltz, director of the Nevada Democratic party’s caucus.

The caucus director has not given any specific security measures. Party leaders in Nevada haven’t said who the app developer is, so as of right now, it’s unclear if it’s the same one that Iowa used.

We reached out to the state party tonight, but we have not heard back from them yet.

CNN is reporting the Iowa caucus results may not come in until tomorrow.