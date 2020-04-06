Quest Diagnostics: Nearly 550K COVID-19 tests performed throughout US, more than 5K in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Quest Diagnostics says it has performed and reported results of nearly 550,000 COVID-19 tests to providers and patients across the United States. Quest has reported the most COVID-19 tests of any laboratory in Nevada, with 5,631, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The company is continuing to provide testing from 12 laboratories, with more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests being performed daily.

Click here to view the DHHS Dashboard.

Quest says it has also reduced their backlog significantly. Their backlog has declined 50 percent, with about 80,000 COVID-19 tests, compared to their backlog of about 160,000 tests as of March 25. The backlog of 80,000 days corresponds to approximately 2-3 days of testing, Quest says.

The company has also improved their turnaround time through their patient prioritization program, with one day on average. Through this program, Quest prioritizes specimens marked by health systems as Priority 1 patients under CDC guidance (symptomatic ill hospital patients and healthcare workers).

For other patients, the average turnaround time is 2-3 days from time of pickup. However, patients in certain hot spot areas may experience turnaround times of 3 or more days due to significant demand for services.