‘Queen of the Arts’ sculptures unveiled at West Las Vegas Arts Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The West Las Vegas Arts Center has an incredible new addition.

The “Queen of the Arts” sculptures were unveiled in a special ceremony Thursday.

The 15-feet tall structures celebrate African American culture and were created by renowned international artists, Gus and Lina Ocampolsilva.

The works of art were selected by West Las Vegas community members in 2016 to grace the entrance of the arts center.

“Finally seeing the product of their labor go up today and seeing the communities reaction to it and how much the love it is just really, it’s what public art is all about,” said Ally Haymes-Hamblem, Director of Cultural Affairs for Las Vegas.

Completion of the project was made possible by a $40,000 donation from the Hughes Corporation to the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas Life.

The program aims to support innovative programs that improve quality of life for all Las Vegas residents with a special focus on vulnerable populations.