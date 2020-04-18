Queen Elizabeth cancels traditional birthday gun salute amid coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. In a rare address to the nation taking place Sunday, April 5, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen will be drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

(CNN) — Queen Elizabeth will not celebrate her birthday with the traditional royal gun salute this year. The Queen is turning 94 on April 21.

Gun salutes firing blanks usually mark the special occasion. According to a source from the Royal family, the Queen doesn’t feel the celebration is “appropriate” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace already announced that “Trooping the Colour,” a parade normally held in June that also celebrates the Queen’s birthday, will not happen.

The parade gives the Queen, who is head of the U.K. armed forces, a chance to review her army.

Last year, more than 200 horses and 1,400 officers took park in the parade.