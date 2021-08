LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — QAnon will have to find another place to meet after Caesars Entertainment pulled the plug on a planned meeting at a convention space near the Caesars Forum Shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed that the “Patriot Double Down” will no longer be held at Caesars Entertainment properties.

The meeting was scheduled Oct. 22-25, with tickets ranging from $650 to as high as $3,000.

No reason for the cancellation was given.