Put a Las Vegas look on your Zoom background

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Virtual backgrounds, including iconic scenes from Las Vegas, can be used as a background for your Zoom meeting.

So, if you are doing a Zoom meeting from your home and would rather not show your co-workers your home, you can have them look at something more interesting by featuring an image from Las Vegas as your background.

The VisitLasVegas website makes it possible, you can get more information at this link on how to make Las Vegas scenes appear as your background. The website boasts “Hang like you’re in Vegas.”