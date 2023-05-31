LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least three people are now facing charges in a gruesome attack in a downtown Las Vegas parking garage in which a woman was shot and run over by a car during an alleged robbery and fight between at least two groups of people.

The survivor, Kim, who doesn’t want her last name released for safety reasons, told 8 News Now she will be unable to work for months because one of her legs was torn up when the car allegedly drove over her three times.

Two of the three suspects have a history of criminal convictions dating back years. Laquinda Hayes, 33, the accused driver of the car, is charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon (car) resulting in substantial bodily harm, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, and violating her parole. Her criminal record includes convictions and serving time for conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted burglary, burglary, and grand larceny.

Laquinda Hayes (Credit: LVMPD)

Antonio Hayes, 29, is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for allegedly yanking a gold chain off of a man’s neck. His criminal record dates back to 2010 and includes convictions for robbery, attempted burglary, burglary, and grand larceny.

Antonio Hayes (Credit: LVMPD)

Mercedes Henderson, who told police she is Hayes’s girlfriend, is also facing robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges for allegedly helping Hayes get the gold chain when it fell to the ground.

According to the arrest reports, Las Vegas Metropolitan police received multiple calls about an injured woman and shots fired in Binion’s parking garage just before 4 a.m. on April 30. A male victim told police he was in the stairwell of the parking garage and was grabbed from behind and his gold chain was yanked from his neck.

When his friends caught up to him and learned what happened, they approached a white car with the alleged suspects inside and an argument ensued as they attempted to get the chain returned. The report said the victim, who identified herself as Kim, was near the suspect’s car when gunshots were heard and the car, driven by Laquinda Hayes “intentionally” ran over her. Witnesses said a passenger in Hayes’s car, who has yet to be identified, was shooting and another passenger, also unidentified, in the vehicle could be heard yelling “Put a cap in her head.”

According to police documents, Binions and Circa provided surveillance video which helped identify the three suspects arrested.

Antonio Hayes and Henderson were released on bail with high-level electronic monitoring. Laquinda Hayes remains in Clark County Detention Center. All three are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 8.