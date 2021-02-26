Purrfect Match: Dating app ‘Tabby’ designed for cat lovers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now had fun sharing with you about the awesome dating app for dog lovers called “Dig.” But now it’s time for the cat lovers out there to have their moment!

Sisters Leigh D’Angelo and Casey Isaacson launched “Tabby,” the cat person’s dating app, last August on International Cat Day.

They say it’s all about helping people find love during these times when it’s hard to get out and date. D’Angelo says generally, straight men get a bad rap if they are a cat lover, but she notes it’s unfounded.

“Over the summer, a new study came out that said men perform worse on general dating apps when they have a cat in the photo, and women are more likely to swipe left because of the stigma around cats,” D’Angelo shared. “When you meet a cat guy and you’re to describe them, you realize they are more compassionate, more responsible and more caring, and who doesn’t want that in a guy that you are looking for?”

You can get on the Tabby app and website for free. To receive direct messages, you just need to upgrade.

Here’s something else to make you feel good: a portion of proceeds from Tabby benefits cat rescue groups! Cats featured on @TabbyDates accounts and in marketing campaigns are available for adoption.