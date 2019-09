LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Canine friends splashed around and cooled off in adorable fashion at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility during Clark County’s 15th Annual Dog Daze of Summer.

Our @ClarkCountyPark Desert Breeze Pool went to the dogs today! It was the annual Dog Daze event which allows pups to splash around in the outdoor pool before it closes at the end of the summer season. A lot of fun for the dogs and their owners as well! #Vegas pic.twitter.com/TnxCBu40f0 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 7, 2019

Kudos to the @ClarkCountyPark Desert Breeze Aquatics team for a sellout Dog Daze event today! Both the dogs and their owners had a howlin’ good time! #dogdaze #desertbreeze pic.twitter.com/GDTKE8X8kc — Justin Jones (@JustinJonesNV) September 7, 2019

Owners brought their pups for three hours of swimming and contests for Tallest Dog, Shortest Dog and Best Dog Trick.

Check out all the furry fun in the Twitter videos above!